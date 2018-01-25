200 acres burned in central-Kansas grass fire

RENO COUNTY — Fire crews from Hutchinson, Haven, Buhler, and Burrton all made quick work of

a small, but fast-moving brush fire east of Hutchinson Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. at 4th and Willison. Crews were able to contain the fire just before it reached 17th Avenue. It was contained to an open field with few, if any, trees. The fire burned about 200 acres before it was contained.

One barn was threatened by the fire for a short time, but no damage or injuries were reported. Crews were still on the scene mopping up hot spots throughout the afternoon.

The fire was one of several that burned throughout central and south-central Kansas Thursday.