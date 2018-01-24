Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Vera Mae Wilkins, 99, died January 23, 2018, at Reflection Living, Hutchinson. She was born March 16, 1918, in Stafford, Kansas, the daughter of Coy C. and Nona (Jordan) Vance. In 1936 she graduated from Coldwater High School, Coldwater, Kansas.

She was a resident of Claflin since 1966, moving to Hutchinson in October of 2013. Prior to Claflin she had lived in Mullinville, Kansas.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Claflin, the United Methodist Women, the Claflin Booster Club and she was the 1976 Kansas Merit Mother.

On May 3, 1939, she married Leo Wilkins of Coldwater, Kansas, in Greensburg, Kansas. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2000.

Survivors include; son, Don Wilkins and wife Jerilyn of Excelsior Springs, MO; a daughter, Carol Carson of Hutchinson; brothers, James “Jim” Vance of Claflin; sisters, Barbara Hall of Hutchinson, and Carol Jean Curtis of Sedalia, CO; sister-in-law, Sue Vance of Harrison, AK; 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers, Jack Vance and his wife Madeline, and Jerry Vance; sisters, Virginia Henderson and Bonnie Jo Bond; and a brother-in-law Calvin Hall.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, January 26, 2018, at the United Methodist Church, Claflin, with Rev. Gene Langhofer presiding. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery. Friends may call 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Claflin United Methodist Church or Claflin Ambulance Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.