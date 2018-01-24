Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Todd Eric Klein, 51, died January 24, 2018, at Hays Medical Center. He was born October 11, 1966, in Great Bend, the son of Larry Eugene and Helen (Courange) Klein. Todd graduated from Hoisington High School in 1985.

On July 25, 1986, he married Dawn Denise Casey in Great Bend. They later divorced.

He was a lifetime Barton County resident living in Hoisington and Great Bend. Todd worked for Town and Country Supermarket as the assistant manager, he started at the age of 17 and retired in 2013 due to health reasons.

Survivors include; four children, Kourtney Cairney and husband Martin of Great Bend, Tyler Klein and wife Ashley of Great Bend, Casey Todd Klein of Wichita, and Bailey Klein of Great Bend; mother, Helen Klein of Great Bend; siblings, Curtis Klein and wife Betty of Canadian, TX, Mike Klein and wife Terri of Great Bend, Karen Barrow and husband Ron of Great Bend, Tammy Cushenbery and husband Daryl of Ft. Worth, TX, and Robert Klein of Great Bend; and three grandchildren, Isla Cairney, Gannon, and Colton Klein.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Eugene Klein and a brother, Larry Lee Klein.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, January 29, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Don Paden presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery. Friends may call 1 to 8 p.m., with family to receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.