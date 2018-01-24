Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Radio Health Journal” 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Mike will look at alternative financing sources, planning for crop insurance in 2018 and McDonald’s take on sustainability at the Top Producer Seminar.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster.  Guest’s include the Director of Central Kansas Community Corrections Amy Boxberger.

11:30-Noon  “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster.  Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn and Stafford County Eco-Devo Program Director Ashlee Bevan.

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif   

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory  

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”