Vice Pres. helps Brownback ambassador nomination clear Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON – The United States Senate voted Wednesday afternoon to end debate on the nomination of Sam Brownback for International Religious Freedom Ambassador.

The vote down party lines was tied at 49 in favor and 49 against. Two senators John McCain and Bob Corker were absent. Vice President Mike Pence arrived in time to break the deadlock and the motion to end debate was approved.

A final vote for Brownback’s confirmation is expected before Senators leave town on Friday.

Brownback would resign if he is confirmed. Fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would be elevated to governor.

