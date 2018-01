The Great Bend Panthers had no problem with the Liberal Redskins Tuesday as the Boys and Girls both domintated the Redskins in Western Athletic Conference Bowling action at the Walnut Bowl.

The Panthers boys defeated Liberal 10-1 while the Girls shoutout the Redskins 11-0.

The Panthers now head to Wichita this weekend for the 30-team Great Plains Tournament.

Great Bend will next be at home on Thursday February 1st when they host Dodge City and Holcomb.