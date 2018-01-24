Kansas man accused of arson for apartment building fire

TOPEKA – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to an apartment fire at 3100 SW 29th Terrace in Topeka, according to Fire Chief Craig Duke.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the two-story wooden ballooned frame apartment structure with nothing showing. Firefighters encountered smoke when they entered the building. Firefighters located the fire and quickly extinguished it. There were no occupants.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Police arrested 25-year-old Blake A. Barrow and he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Arson, according to Duke.

The estimated dollar loss is $1,100. Police released no additional details.