Kansas firm contacts police about $70K email scam

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported costly email scam.

In mid-January, Occupational Performance Corporation located at 917 E. Prescott Road in Salina received several emails claiming to be from the CEO of the organization requesting money transfers that ranged from $37,000, $70,000, and $90,000, according to police captain James Feldman.

The company became suspicious and did not transfer the third request for $90,000 and notified police. Once the emails were proven to be fraudulent, the bank did stop the transfer of $37,000. Authorities are working to recover the $70,000 transaction, according to Feldman.

Police have no suspects at this time.

Occupational Performance provides post offer employment testing system matching employees’ physical abilities to their new job.