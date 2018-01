JANUARY 24, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: MAYTAG WASHER, 2 ALUMINUM STORM DOORS 32X80. 894-5008

FOR SALE: 1993 FORD F150 EXT CAB/4WD. 617-8051

WANTED: ROUND BALES, CORN STALKS, 1100/1135 MASSEY TRACTOR FOR PARTS 282-7056 ?????????

FOR SALE: BACK BAR W/MIRROR/CABINET FROM THE VFW IN ST. JOHN, 1999 CHEVY 617-9098

FOR SALE: 2000 T600 KENWORTH SEMI. 855-0857

FOR SALE: 2 GERMAN SHEPARD PUPS, 17′ CAR TRAILER, HONDA 300 4 WHEELER. 786-5255

FOR SALE: LEVI’S, DOCKERS 34/26 564-3247

FOR SALE: GAS POWERED ICE AUGER 2 CYCLE. 617-4949

FOR SALE: BACK BRACE (S), 2 JACK STANDS, 19″ FLAT SCREEN TV W/REMOTE. 786-1945

FOR SALE: FORD PU BED TRAILER W/TOPPER, 16″ ECHO CHAIN SAW W/CHAINS. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: PATIO TABLE W/4 CHAIRS, CURIO CABINET W/LIGHTS, BATHROOM SINK. 793-2881

FOR SALE: HOMEMADE CAT/DOG HOUSE W/UPDATES. 639-3622

FOR SALE: ANIMAL WIRE CARRYING CAGE (GOATS, SMALL PIGS, ETC), LAYING HENS, CHAIN BOOMERS. 586-8009

FOR SALE: 2 GRILL GUARDS FOR DODGE OR FORD. 793-0438

FOR SALE: LITTLE TYKES DESK & CHAIR, REMINGTON MONARCH MANUAL TYPEWRITER. 786-6996

FOR SALE: 400 CHEVY ENGINE, 350 TRANSMISSION. 792-9580

WANTED: PEOPLE WHO ARE INTERESTED IN CAULIFLOWER OR BROCCOLI OR OTHER VEGETABLES. 793-6579

FOR SALE: 1 SPEED BLENDER, DALLAS COWBOY INSULATED MUG, LARGE ALADDIN THERMOS 1QT. W/2 CUPS. 792-6141

FOR SALE: LARGE ASSORTMENT OF VERY NICE WOMEN’S TOPS IN SIZE MEDIUM, LARGE. 792-6021

FOR SALE: 2 NEW CHEVY 400 HEADS, FLOATING STOCK TANK HEATER. 640-7432

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY K10 4WD PU., 275 GALLON ANHYDROUS TANK. WANTED: FREEZER UPRIGHT OR CHEST. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: CAT CARRIER, LITTER BOX, LITTER. FREE: ICICLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS. 793-0145

FOR SALE: 1997 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE FOR PARTS. 200-7479

