Great Bend – Elmer W. Stueder, age 89, Great Bend, died January 24, 2018, at Great Bend Regional Hospital. He was born November 18, 1928 in rural Claflin, to William Stueder and Amelia (Drews) Stueder. He graduated from Claflin High School in the 1946 and from Kansas State University with an Agriculture Degree. He was a farmer and stockman, and was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He moved to Great Bend in 1988 and continued to farm until he retired.

He married Mary Ellen (Johnson) on October 15, 1950 in the Bushton Methodist Church.

Elmer was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Claflin, where he served in different capacities over the years, including an elder, president of the congregation, Sunday School Teacher, superintendent and on the Board of Finance. He was a former member of the American Legion Argonne Post 180, Great Bend.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ellen of the home; three sons, Bill and wife Patty, Alan and wife Rita, all of Claflin, Terry and wife Mel Eesa of Great Bend. Eleven grandchildren Danny, Kimberly, Michael, Evann, Brenna, Tarynn, Trent, Sarah, Cindy, Tim and Abby; three great grandchildren, Wesley, Emma, and Noah; and two great grandchildren in heart, Mercadez and Shatarah .

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David; one granddaughter, Rachael, one brother Alvin. First cousins raised with Elmer in the Stueder home after their mother died, Viola Gemeinhardt, Norman Tritsch and Milton Tritsch. Elmer thought of them as his sister and brothers.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Zion Lutheran Church, Claflin, with the Reverend Daniel Harders officiating. Burial will be at the Claflin Cemetery. Friends may call 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 26, with the family receiving friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.