Circles program celebrates first graduating class, but the battle with poverty is ongoing

A 19-week program aimed at getting families in Barton County out of poverty will celebrate their completion and successes at the “Getting Ahead” graduation at the Great Bend First United Methodist Church Thursday, January 25. Circles of Central Kansas started in August to build community support to end poverty one family at a time.

Amy Boxberger, Community Corrections Director for the 20th Judicial District, says this program was a great start, but it is just the beginning.

Amy Boxberger Audio

There will be 11 members graduating from the program, with the graduation beginning at 6 p.m. at the church located at 2123 Forest Avenue.

Boxberger stressed the importance of creating relationships and sources of coaching for those battling through poverty.

Amy Boxberger Audio

The Federal Poverty Level for a single person is an annual income of $12,060. A family of four’s FPL is $24,600 per year.

Boxberger encourages any community member wanting to help out, share advice, or to learn more about the poverty issue to attend one of the “Bridges Out of Poverty” trainings. There is one scheduled Saturday at the Great Bend Public Library and Monday at First Christian Church.

Bridges Out of Poverty Training

January 27, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Great Bend Public Library (cost is $20 for workbook and lunch)

January 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

First Christian Church – Great Bend (cost is $25 for workbook and lunch)

February 17, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. John location TBA (cost is $20 for workbook and lunch)