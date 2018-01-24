2018 Glacier’s Edge Girls Tourney Bracket

Hosted by Emporia High School

Thursday

5:30 #2 Hutchinson vs #7 Shawnee Heights

7:00 #6 Great Bend Panthers vs #3 Emporia

5:30 #5 Blue Valley Southwest vs #4 Wichita Southeast *

7:00 #8 Shawnee Mission North vs #1 Olathe East *

Friday

3:15 BVSW/Wichita SE loser vs SM North/Olathe East loser

4:45 Hutch/Shawnee Heights loser vs Great Bend/Emporia loser

6:15 BVSW/Wichita SE winner vs SM North/Olathe East winner

7:45 Hutch/Shawnee Heights winner vs Great Bend/Emporia winner

Saturday

11:00 7th Place Game *

11:00 5th Place Game

12:30 3rd Place Game

2:00 Championship Game

*-Indicates games to be played at EHS North Gym