WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man who lived in base housing at McConnell Air Force Base was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for sexually abusing two teenage girls, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Random Shane Smith, 38, Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse. In his plea, Smith admitted using force to make the two 16-year-old victims have sex with him. The assaults took place in base housing.