KBCA Basketball Rankings 1/22/18

by

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2. Wichita Southeast
3. Lawrence Free State
4. Olathe Northwest
5. Shawnee Mission East
6. OP-Blue Valley North
7. Olathe-Northwest
8. Lawrence
9. Wichita South
10. Olathe North

5A Boys
1. Goddard Eisenhower
2. Kansas City Schlagle
3. Wichita Heights
4. Maize
5. Pittsburg
6. Emporia
7. Topeka West
8. Maize South
9. Salina Central
10. Topeka-Highland Park

4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. Bonner Springs
4. Wamego
5. Ottawa
6. Augusta
7. Labette County
8. Andover Central
9. KC Piper
10. Basehor-Linwood

4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Holcomb
2. Rock Creek
3. Andale
4. Wichita Trinity
5. Marysville
6. Topeka-Hayden
7. Wichita Collegiate
8. Burlington
9. Parsons
10. Baxter Springs

3A Boys
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Phillipsburg
4. Nemaha Central
5. Caney Valley
6. Belle Plaine
7. Maur Hill
8. Hesston
9. Perry Lecompton
10. Silver Lake

2A Boys
1. Central Plains
2. Hoxie
3. Lyndon
4. Elbing-Berean Academy
5. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Hillsboro
7. Jefferson County North
8. Olpe
9. Howard-West Elk
10. Maranatha Academy

1A Div. 1 Boys
1. Montezuma-South Gray
2. Doniphan West
3. Hanover
4. St. Paul
5. St. John
6. Osborne
7. Clifton-Clyde
8. Centralia
9. Rawlins County
10. Rock Hills

1A Div. 2 Boys
1. McPherson-Elyria Christian
2. Logan
3. Almena-Northern Valley
4. Attica
5. Kiowa-South Barber
6. Rozel-Pawnee Heights
7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
8. Wilson
9. Linn
10. Hutchinson-Central Christian

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1. Olathe East
2. Manhattan
3. Derby
4. Olathe Northwest
5. Wichita South
6. Washburn Rural
7. Olathe South
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Blue Valley North
10. Wichita East

5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Shawnee-Mill Valley
3. Lansing
4. Bishop Carroll
5. Liberal
6. Salina Central
7. Maize
8. Newton
9. Topeka-Highland Park
10. De Soto

4A D1-Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. KC Piper
4. Labette County
5. Towanda Circle
6. Hays
7. Andover Central
8. Abilene
9. Kansas City Sumner
10. Augusta

4A D2-Girls
1. Baldwin
2. Clay Center
3. Marysville
4. Holton
5. Andale
6. Jefferson West
7. Burlington
8. Girard
9. Topeka-Hayden
10. Parsons

3A Girls
1. Haven
2. Garden Plain
3. Nemaha Central
4. Council Grove
5. Hays-TMP-Marian
6. Scott City
7. Kingman
8. Sterling
9. Russell
10. Halstead

2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Hoxie
4. Meade
5. Wabaunsee
6. Kiowa County
7. Smith Center
8. Elbing-Berean Academy
9. Howard- West Elk
10. Hill City

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Coldwater-South Central
2. Centralia
3. Frankfort
4. Hanover
5. St. Paul
6. Rural Vista
7. Montezuma-South Gray
8. Valley Falls
9. Stockton
10. Little River

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Rexford-Golden Plains
2. Cunningham
3. Hartford
4. Attica
5. Quinter
6. Wilson
7. Otis-Bison
8. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
9. Kiowa-South Barber
10. Ingalls