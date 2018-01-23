KBCA Basketball Rankings 1/22/18

6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2. Wichita Southeast
3. Lawrence Free State
4. Olathe Northwest
5. Shawnee Mission East
6. OP-Blue Valley North
7. Olathe-Northwest
8. Lawrence
9. Wichita South
10. Olathe North
5A Boys
1. Goddard Eisenhower
2. Kansas City Schlagle
3. Wichita Heights
4. Maize
5. Pittsburg
6. Emporia
7. Topeka West
8. Maize South
9. Salina Central
10. Topeka-Highland Park
4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. Bonner Springs
4. Wamego
5. Ottawa
6. Augusta
7. Labette County
8. Andover Central
9. KC Piper
10. Basehor-Linwood
4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Holcomb
2. Rock Creek
3. Andale
4. Wichita Trinity
5. Marysville
6. Topeka-Hayden
7. Wichita Collegiate
8. Burlington
9. Parsons
10. Baxter Springs
3A Boys
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Phillipsburg
4. Nemaha Central
5. Caney Valley
6. Belle Plaine
7. Maur Hill
8. Hesston
9. Perry Lecompton
10. Silver Lake
2A Boys
1. Central Plains
2. Hoxie
3. Lyndon
4. Elbing-Berean Academy
5. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Hillsboro
7. Jefferson County North
8. Olpe
9. Howard-West Elk
10. Maranatha Academy
1A Div. 1 Boys
1. Montezuma-South Gray
2. Doniphan West
3. Hanover
4. St. Paul
5. St. John
6. Osborne
7. Clifton-Clyde
8. Centralia
9. Rawlins County
10. Rock Hills
1A Div. 2 Boys
1. McPherson-Elyria Christian
2. Logan
3. Almena-Northern Valley
4. Attica
5. Kiowa-South Barber
6. Rozel-Pawnee Heights
7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
8. Wilson
9. Linn
10. Hutchinson-Central Christian
GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Olathe East
2. Manhattan
3. Derby
4. Olathe Northwest
5. Wichita South
6. Washburn Rural
7. Olathe South
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Blue Valley North
10. Wichita East
5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Shawnee-Mill Valley
3. Lansing
4. Bishop Carroll
5. Liberal
6. Salina Central
7. Maize
8. Newton
9. Topeka-Highland Park
10. De Soto
4A D1-Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. KC Piper
4. Labette County
5. Towanda Circle
6. Hays
7. Andover Central
8. Abilene
9. Kansas City Sumner
10. Augusta
4A D2-Girls
1. Baldwin
2. Clay Center
3. Marysville
4. Holton
5. Andale
6. Jefferson West
7. Burlington
8. Girard
9. Topeka-Hayden
10. Parsons
3A Girls
1. Haven
2. Garden Plain
3. Nemaha Central
4. Council Grove
5. Hays-TMP-Marian
6. Scott City
7. Kingman
8. Sterling
9. Russell
10. Halstead
2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Hoxie
4. Meade
5. Wabaunsee
6. Kiowa County
7. Smith Center
8. Elbing-Berean Academy
9. Howard- West Elk
10. Hill City
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Coldwater-South Central
2. Centralia
3. Frankfort
4. Hanover
5. St. Paul
6. Rural Vista
7. Montezuma-South Gray
8. Valley Falls
9. Stockton
10. Little River
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Rexford-Golden Plains
2. Cunningham
3. Hartford
4. Attica
5. Quinter
6. Wilson
7. Otis-Bison
8. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
9. Kiowa-South Barber
10. Ingalls