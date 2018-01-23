Kan. lawmakers in both parties push transparency measures

Their Statehouse news conference came a day after House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., an Olathe Republican, announced that he has directed all committees to keep a written record of which lawmakers requests bills and on whose behalf. The Legislature has faced widespread criticism for its common practice of allowing committees to sponsor bills without disclosing the lawmakers or groups behind them.

While lawmakers and advocacy groups have pushed open-government measures for years, interest snowballed after The Kansas City Star published a series of stories in November and said Kansas has “one of the most secretive state governments in the nation.”

“One of the cornerstones of democracy is the people’s right to observe their government in action,” said House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Topeka Democrat.

Access to body camera footage has become an issue because of several fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. A state law restricts who can see body camera footage without a court order, and in Topeka, the father of a 30-year-old man fatally shot by police Sept. 28 was not able to view footage from the incident for almost three months.

Rep. John Alcala, a Topeka Democrat, said he wants to ensure that body camera footage can be viewed within 48 hours of a written request, while Sen. David Haley, a Kansas City Democrat, said he is working on his own proposal to loosen restrictions.

House Majority Leader Don Hineman, a Dighton Republican, said he’s open to considering changes but the desire for transparency in such cases must be balanced against privacy rights.

“I think those are areas where we proceed very carefully,” Hineman said.