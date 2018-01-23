Governor authorizes reward for information on murder of Kan. woman

TOPEKA– Kansas Governor Sam Brownback Tuesday issued an executive order authorizing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of those who participated in the murder of Ottawa County resident Cindy Ann Easom.

Eason was 33, 5-foot-5 inches tall and weighed approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen in Baxter Springs, Kansas at approximately 6:00 AM on Thursday December 7, 2017 and just prior to that, investigators believe she was in Miami, Oklahoma.

Easom was found alive floating in the Elk City Reservoir with multiple gun shots to her head, but died a short time later.

“I encourage anyone with knowledge of this crime or the suspect to immediately contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office or the KBI,” Governor Brownback said.

The reward was authorized at the request of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General’s office. Anyone with information relating to this crime should immediately contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 620-330-1000 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KSCRIME.

“This would go a long way in helping us achieve justice for the victim,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Bob Dierks, “We appreciate any information we could receive toward solving this case.”