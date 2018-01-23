Cop Shop (1/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/22)

Injury Accident

At 7:42 a.m. an accident was reported at N. Washington Avenue & NE 20 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:51 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 117.

At 12:01 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 160 Avenue.

At 12:26 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 190 Road & NW 30 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/22)

Burglary / In Progress

At 1:23 a.m. a possible burglary was reported at 5925 Eisenhower Avenue A.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:12 a.m. an officer arrested Jenna Richter in the 1600 block of Monroe Street on a Barton County warrant.

Criminal Damage

At 11:26 a.m. Shelly Mallow reported Garrett Mallow damaging her door at 2536 6th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 4:35 p.m. a gas skip was reported at Zip Stop #5, 1001 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:27 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Jackson Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:58 p.m. an officer arrested Christopher Buckley in the 700 block on a warrant.