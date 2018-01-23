Barton County recognizes 25-employees for their continuous service.

There wasn’t a seat to be had at the beginning of Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting as the board recognized 25-employees for their long time service to the county. Employees who had 35, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, and 5 years of continuous service received a certificate of appreciation from Commissioners that included Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz.
Jennifer Schartz Audio
Kevin Jones with the Road and Bridge Department received his certificate for 35-years of service to the county while Sheriff’s deputy Jim Hapes was recognized for his 30-years of service to Barton County.
Ellen Fischer in the Appraisers office, Linda Eggers with the County Attorney’s office, Bob Folk and John Sheets with Noxious Weeds and Dave Paden with the Sheriff’s Office were all recognized for 25-years with the county.
Barton County Service Award Recipients
35 years
Kevin Jonas-Road and Bridge
30 years
Jim Hapes-Sheriff’s Office
25 years
Ellis Fischer-Appraisers Office
Linda Eggers-County Attorney
Bob Folk-Noxious Weeds
John Sheets – Noxious Weeds
Dave Paden-Sheriff’s Office
20 years
Amy Boxberger-Central Kansas Community Corrections
Karen Winkelman-Health Department
James Queen-Road and Bridge
15 years
Roxie Edwards-Clerk’s Office
10 years
Tracy Miller-Appraiser’s Office
Liz Nolan-Communications
Mike Moos-Road and Bridge
5 years
Kelli Cummings-Appraiser’s Office
Rachel Neiman-Appraiser’s Office
Chis Saenz-Clerk’s Office
Wendy Dougherty-Communications
Lianna Keith-Central Kansas Community Corrections
Blake Vandergiesen-Central Kansas Community Corrections
Erika Montoya-Public Health
John Remmert-Road and Bridge
Derrick Brown-Sheriff’s Office
Jared Disney-Solid Waste
Teresa Cass-Treasurer’s Office