Barton County recognizes 25-employees for their continuous service.

There wasn’t a seat to be had at the beginning of Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting as the board recognized 25-employees for their long time service to the county. Employees who had 35, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, and 5 years of continuous service received a certificate of appreciation from Commissioners that included Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz.

Kevin Jones with the Road and Bridge Department received his certificate for 35-years of service to the county while Sheriff’s deputy Jim Hapes was recognized for his 30-years of service to Barton County.

Ellen Fischer in the Appraisers office, Linda Eggers with the County Attorney’s office, Bob Folk and John Sheets with Noxious Weeds and Dave Paden with the Sheriff’s Office were all recognized for 25-years with the county.

Barton County Service Award Recipients

35 years

Kevin Jonas-Road and Bridge

30 years

Jim Hapes-Sheriff’s Office

25 years

Ellis Fischer-Appraisers Office

Linda Eggers-County Attorney

Bob Folk-Noxious Weeds

John Sheets – Noxious Weeds

Dave Paden-Sheriff’s Office

20 years

Amy Boxberger-Central Kansas Community Corrections

Karen Winkelman-Health Department

James Queen-Road and Bridge

15 years

Roxie Edwards-Clerk’s Office

10 years

Tracy Miller-Appraiser’s Office

Liz Nolan-Communications

Mike Moos-Road and Bridge

5 years

Kelli Cummings-Appraiser’s Office

Rachel Neiman-Appraiser’s Office

Chis Saenz-Clerk’s Office

Wendy Dougherty-Communications

Lianna Keith-Central Kansas Community Corrections

Blake Vandergiesen-Central Kansas Community Corrections

Erika Montoya-Public Health

John Remmert-Road and Bridge

Derrick Brown-Sheriff’s Office

Jared Disney-Solid Waste

Teresa Cass-Treasurer’s Office