Second Kansas teen jailed for fatal motel shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a second suspect in custody.

On Monday, deputies located Vincent D Gonzalez-Rook,19, driving a reported stolen vehicle in the 5000 Block NW Pueblo Ct. in Topeka. After a pursuit with Shawnee County Sheriffs deputies, they found the vehicle, unoccupied, in the 3300 block of NW Hodges in Topeka. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area and Gonzalez-Rook was taken into custody at 7:06am in the 3000 block of NW Hodges.

On January 12, police located and arrested Logan L Bartley,19, in the 600 Blk SE Leland in Topeka.

Both were booked into the Department of Corrections on charges of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the Thursday January 11, fatal shooting at motel in the 700 Block of SW Fairlawn in Topeka.