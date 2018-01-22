Red Cross in desperate need for blood donations today

With an urgent need for blood donations, the Red Cross is asking for donors to make their way to St. Rose Health Center this afternoon to give blood. The snow and high winds earlier today kept donors away leaving the Red Cross far short of their goal for this blood drive.

Red Cross officials said that blood supplies are at a critical level and they are asking everyone to donate if they can.

The blood drive continues until 6:00 p.m. tonight at St. Rose Health Center, 3515 Broadway Avenue in Great Bend.