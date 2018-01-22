Police officer charged for incident at Kansas youth ball game

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Wichita police captain has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct after allegedly pushing a teenage referee during a youth basketball game.

The misdemeanor charges identify the captain as Kevin Mears.

Augusta City Prosecutor Benjamin Winters said in a statement Monday that the case was investigated by the Augusta Department of Public Safety. He says the investigation included numerous witness statements and video evidence.

The Jan. 13 confrontation happened in the town of Augusta, which is just east of Wichita. A video of the confrontation has been shared thousands of times since it was posted to Facebook.

Wichita police have said, without identifying the officer, that an off-duty captain accused in the incident has been placed on paid administrative leave.