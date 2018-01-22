New ownership wanting to keep iconic retail business in downtown Larned

Tabler Furniture started in 1952 and became an iconic shop for decades in Larned. While the name has changed, the new owners want to keep the store open to keep downtown vibrant.

Jim and Suzan Haynes took over ownership of the store November 27, 2017 and after weeks of renovation Suzan says they have the store refreshed as My Favorite Furnishings.

Suzan Haynes Audio

Jim and Suzan have owned Haynes Electric Inc. since 1992, taking over for Jim’s parents who started the business in 1963.

Keeping a piece of Larned’s retail history on Broadway was important to the couple.

Suzan Haynes Audio

Haynes added the store has five new air conditions, five new furnaces, it has been repainted, and LED lights were installed to help out the aesthetics for the store. As far as the merchandise, Haynes says My Favorite Furnishings is full to the brim.