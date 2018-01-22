Michigan man captured after he runs from I-70 traffic stop

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement continues to search for a second suspect in connection with a weekend traffic stop.

Just after midnight Saturday, a Saline County deputy stopped a rented 2018 Chevy Equinox on Interstate 70 just west of Halstead Road for a left lane violation, according to Captain Jim Hughes.

A deputy approached the rear of the vehicle and it took off. He followed the Equinox for a mile and pulled it over again. The driver and a passenger people fled.

The area was searched and no one was found, according to Hughes. The car was inventoried and 14 packages of marijuana weighing 15-pounds were discovered in a suitcase.

At 3:40 p.m. Saturday, a citizen in the 4600 block of West Pleasantville Roadd, saw a person in the tree-line and reported it to the authorities.

That person identified as Juan Carrasco-Cardenas, 32, from Detroit MI, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, no Kansas tax stamp, interference with law enforcement officer, left lane violation, and trespassing.

Authorities are still looking for second person in the car.