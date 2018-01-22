Man jailed on $250K bond for alleged attempted murder in Russell

RUSSELL — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 1p.m. Sunday, the Russell Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Second in Russell for a report of a subject with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.

Officers from the RPD, Russell County Sheriff’s Department and Russell EMS responded.

One person was transported to Russell Regional Hospital.

Aldo Steffen, 29, Russell, was placed under arrest and taken to the Russell County jail. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, and bond was set at $250,000.