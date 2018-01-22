KWEC offers winter kids programs

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center has the cure for the winter blues – nature programs. Kids will make a shadow puppet, investigate feathers, discover backyard birds and construct an edible birdhouse feeder, during KWEC’s February Saturday morning programs.

Designed for children ages six through 12, one-hour programs will be offered at no charge from 10-11 a.m. each Saturday. Children age seven and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration deadlines in sequential order of the classes are Jan. 31, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14. To register for classes, or for more information, call 620-566- 1456 or 1-877- 243-9268. The maximum class size is 20 children and the minimum is eight. Although there is no program charge, donations for supplies are always appreciated.

The Feb. 17 program includes time outdoors, so dress accordingly.

Shadow play: Feb. 3

The ground hog isn’t the only animal that wakes up in February. We’ll investigate how other animals survive winter’s long, cold nights and why we don’t celebrate ground squirrel day instead of ground hog day. Celebrate ground hog’s day with shadow games, making a shadow puppet, activities and crafts, while meeting a couple of fun mammals.

Fancy Feathers: Feb. 10

Take an up close look at feathers, from colors to function, and discover what makes feathers special We’ll make a feather chart, using real feathers, and a feather bookmark.

Celebrate Birds: Feb. 17

Join KWEC in celebrating birds by making an edible birdhouse feeder and participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count. After joining in bird-related activities, we’ll travel outside to look for birds. Binoculars will be provided or you can bring your own.