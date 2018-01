The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened I-70 from WaKeeney to the Colorado border as of 12:30 CST. The following roads have also been reopened:

U.S. 40 from Oakley to the Colorado border

U.S. 83 from Scott City to Oakley

K-25 from U.S. 40 to Colby

K-27 from Sharon Springs to Goodland

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online here.