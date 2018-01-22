Kan. prison guard waives hearing in case of sexual contact with inmate

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas woman who worked for the Kansas Department of Corrections and facing a felony charge for sexual contact with an inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

Amy D. Hapner, 41, is charged with unlawful sexual relations for an encounter where she’s accused of consensual lewd fondling or touching of inmate, Donell Williams. The alleged crime occurred on May 7, 2016.

Williams is serving time for two counts of murder in the first degree for crimes out of Wyandotte County.

With her waiving the preliminary hearing, she’ll be arraigned on the charge on February 5.