John O’Connor

January 22, 2018

Good day, seeker of fine literature. You will find none here. But thanks for dropping in anyway, because you’re just in time for Week 336 of Mullin’ Things Over, a presentation of people who have way too much time on their hands.

I was thinking the other day about the American predilection for messing with the birthdays of prominent Americans. This issue came to mind because Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday (January 15) was actually observed on THAT day this year. Amazing. Usually, it varies by a day or few, but this time they did it right.

People ‘of a certain age’ remember when Lincoln’s birthday and Washington’s birthday were observed on their actual days, too: February 12 for Lincoln, and February 22 for Washington. Now, they are lumped together on ‘President’s Day,’ a made-up holiday which makes it possible for federal, state, county and other workers, but not all, to have a Monday off. And for stores to have ‘President’s Day’ sales.

How did this state of affairs come about, you ask? (I’m just assuming you asked. Sorry for being presumptuous.) Well, I asked the ADA, that’s the American Date Arranger, who has a tiny cubbyhole of an office in the sub-basement of the Smithsonian in Washington.

“Well, it’s kind of a long and winding road,” he said, smiling as he put his feet up on his desk. “It all started with Easter.”

“With Easter,” I replied, a bit surprised. “Really.”

“Yes, indeedy. You know how Easter is on a different day every year? It has something to do with the full moon or someone named Vernon Equinox, or some such.”

“Vernal equinox?” I asked.

“Is that his name?” he said. “I always wondered about that. Well, anyway, we figured that if all of Christendom didn’t mind having Easter on a different day every year, why, we should just make all those other holidays ‘flexible’, too.”

“Hmm,” I replied, rubbing my chin thoughtfully. “So, what’s the formula?”

“It’s a little more complicated than you might think,” he said, standing and hitching up his trousers, sort of like Barney Fife used to do when he was about to say Something Important.

“I’m all ears.”

“Well, here’s how we do it at the ADA office here in DC, which, by the way, is right next to VA and MD. First, we assign points to each President. Lincoln, of course, was credited with saving the Republic during the Civil War.”

“That’s a plus,” I observed.

“Indeed it is,” he said. “He gets, say, 100 points for that. Now we have your George Washington, who, you could say, gave Lincoln a country to save in the first place. He gets a hundred, too. Then, we turn it over to Congress, which desperately wants another three-day weekend so it can go home and tell the folks how hard it’s working for them. They get 200 points.”

“Really” I said, amazed. “200”?

“Oh, yes,” he said. “There’s more of them. There’s only one Lincoln or Washington. It’s like grading on a curve. Remember that from school?”

“I do.”

“Well, then they come to me,” he said with an air of pride and satisfaction. “Do the numbers, they say, and come up with a date. So, I get to work. I average the birthday dates of Lincoln, Washington, FDR and Dolly Madison.”

“Dolly Madison?” I asked, a little surprised. “She was a President’s wife.”

“Yes, and a GOOD baker. I buy her bread and muffins all the time. Where was I? Oh, yes. I mix up all these dates, checking, of course, to make sure they don’t interfere with Easter. Don’t wanna make Vernon Equalox mad at me. Then I pick a date somewhere between Lincoln’s B-day and Washington’s.”

“They’re only two weeks apart,” I said. “How hard can that be?”

The ADA looked hurt. “Hard enough. I’ve gotta do lots of cogitating. Good thing I’ve got a three-day holiday in there to recover.”

Let’s check the mailbox from last week…

Terry was first one in again (he must have an alarm bell on his computer that goes off when my post pops up each Monday) with the ‘New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball being the six-ton (!) object I was asking about. Indeed it is. Paul and Randall also had it right, just a bit later than Terry.

Paul also took a crack at the music question, the one about the song that charted three times (two in the top five) in three decades by three different artists. He mentioned ‘Memories Are Made of This’ and ‘Why Do Fools Fall In Love.’ Good choices, but not what I needed. Hint: one of the top five versions was by Dave Edmunds.

Which means that question is still active, as is the one about the early ‘60s movie in which a rhino charged the star’s vehicle. UPDATE!!! No, the rhino question is not active. Just heard from Julie who correctly identified ‘Hatari’ as the 1962 action movie about safari guides in Africa. In the movie, John Wayne’s vehicle is charged by an unhappy rhino. Good researchin’.

More questions unanswered: name the Great Bend casual dining restaurant that was located where Taco Bell is now. Easy.

What iconic piece of sports fan apparel was invented by a man named Ralph who cut the original out of a discarded couch and painted it in his team’s colors? Well, one color, not both.

And two new ones: what was the first major land battle won by the US during World War 2?

Who tried to save a President’s life with a brand-new invention of his own design?

