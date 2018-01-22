Great Bend Congressman donated his pay to the military during government shutdown

During the three-day government shutdown that ended Monday, Members of Congress continued to receive their salaries. During the shutdown, Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. did not accept a paycheck and instead donated his pay to the Fort Riley United Service Organizations instead.

USO offers programs, services, and support for the spouses and families of soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley. The organization supports the families of our nation’s heroes that are coping with long deployments and long separations that are a part of life for military families. Through a variety of programs including reading initiatives for children of soldiers, free meals just before payday for service members, and homecoming kits for wounded warriors, USO supports those that serve our country.