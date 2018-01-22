Amy Miller reappointed to Regional Security Council

Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller has been reappointed for another two year term on the South Central Homeland Security Regional Council representing Barton County. The Council supports statewide all-hazard preparedness while reducing vulnerabilities. The Council works to accomplish this by building capabilities and developing comprehensive strategies in partnership with other government agencies and the private sector. Barton County Commissioners including Alicia Straub Monday voted to reappoint Miller as the county representative on the council that she has been a member of since 2006.

Alicia Straub Audio

Miller told the board that serving on the council for so long has given her a familiarity with council members that is invaluable in times of crisis.

Amy Miller Audio

The council is made up of representatives from across the state that are involved in professions like emergency management, transportation, communications, public works and engineering, firefighting, public health and medical services, oil and hazardous materials response, public safety and security and external affairs to name just a few.