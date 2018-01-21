Sunday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Malik Newman scored seven of his game-high 24 points in the closing minutes, Baylor turned the ball over on the final inbounds play and Kansas rallied to beat the Bears 70-67. The Jayhawks trailed 67-61 with 2:05 to go before Newman went on his scoring binge. Devonte Graham added 15 points for Kansas, and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 14 for Baylor.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Dean Wade scored 20 points and Kansas State beat No. 24 TCU 73-68. Sophomore Makol Mawien added a career-high 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting. He had totaled just 13 points in Big 12 play this season for the Wildcats.

HOUSTON (AP) – Seventh-ranked Wichita State lost its second straight game as Houston beat a Top 10 team for the first time in 22 years, with Rob Gray scoring 24 points in a 73-59 victory Saturday. Wichita State (15-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) fell to SMU 83-78 on Wednesday. The Shockers shot a season-low 33 percent and committed 18 turnovers in this latest loss.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Freshman Cameron Lard scored 18 points and Iowa State cruised past No. 8 Texas Tech 70-52 for its first win over a ranked opponent this season. Nick Weiler-Babb, Lindell Wigginton and Donovan Jackson each added 13 points for the Cyclones. They handed the Red Raiders their second straight loss to an unranked opponent on the road.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Trae Young scored 48 points, but missed a deep 3 at the buzzer in overtime as No. 4 Oklahoma fell to Oklahoma State 83-81. Young, a freshman guard who leads the nation in scoring, had 34 points after halftime. He matched the fifth-highest scoring effort in Sooners’ history after also missing a 3-point try at the end of regulation. He shot 14 for 39 – he was 8 for 20 on 3-pointers – and made all 12 of his free throws.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Jevon Carter scored 22 points and led a big second-half run that propelled No. 6 West Virginia to an 86-51 victory over Texas. James “Beetle” Bolden added 19 points, Daxter Miles Jr. scored 15 and Sagaba Konate had 10 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots for West Virginia. This marks the first time this season the Longhorns didn’t have a player in double digits.

National Headlines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – The general manager of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team has died, just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang (PYUHNG’-chahng) Games. USA Hockey says Jim Johannson died in his sleep this morning at age 53. Executive director Pat Kelleher says the organization is “beyond shocked and profoundly saddened” by the loss of the Rochester, Minnesota native. Johannson was a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 1988 and 1992.

UNDATED (AP) – Today’s two NFL playoff games will determine which teams will go to the Super Bowl. First up, defending Super Bowl champion New England hosts Jacksonville in the AFC championship. Tonight, two of the league’s elite defenses go at it when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says American Forces Network will broadcast the NFL’s conference championship games despite the federal government shutdown. There was some question about access to the games for military outside the U.S. after the network put a message on its Facebook page yesterday that its services would not be available because of the shutdown. The network airs American radio and television programming in Europe and other locations outside the U.S.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Sunday action has wrapped up at the Australian Open. Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina started her fourth-round match just before midnight and was finished within an hour, beating Czech qualifier Denisa Allertova 6-3, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals here for the first time. Other winners included men’s top seed Rafael Nadal, third-ranked Grigor Dimitrov (GREE’-gohr DIH’-mih-trahv) and women’s No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki.

BOSTON (AP) – Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy says the team is planning a “dramatic” expansion of safety netting at Fenway Park. Kennedy says the netting will be extended past the dugouts on both the left field and right field lines. He says the new netting will exceed the recommendations of Major League Baseball for safety netting from behind home plate to each dugout.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Villanova 81 UConn 61

Final (3) Purdue 87 Iowa 64

Final OT Oklahoma St. 83 (4) Oklahoma 81

Final (5) Duke 81 Pittsburgh 54

Final (6) West Virginia 86 Texas 51

Final Houston 73 (7) Wichita St. 59

Final Iowa St. 70 (8) Texas Tech 52

Final (10) Kansas 70 Baylor 67

Final (11) Xavier 73 (19) Seton Hall 64

Final (12) Cincinnati 86 East Carolina 60

Final (13) Gonzaga 75 Santa Clara 60

Final (14) Arizona 73 Stanford 71

Final (15) North Carolina 80 Georgia Tech 66

Final (16) Arizona St. 81 California 73

Final (17) Auburn 79 Georgia 65

Final Florida 66 (18) Kentucky 64

Final (20) Clemson 67 Notre Dame 58

Final (21) Tennessee 70 South Carolina 63

Final (22) Ohio St. 67 Minnesota 49

Final Kansas St. 73 (24) TCU 68