Sunday Night and Monday Weather

Tonight A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a northwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Snow likely, possibly mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Areas of blowing snow before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 42. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 42.