State opens emergency operations center ahead of winter storm

TOPEKA —A winter storm system has started moving into Kansas and major impacts will occur late this afternoon, evening and during the overnight hours into Monday, Jan. 22, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is urging Kansans to make sure their emergency supplies are ready.

Starting at noon on Sunday, Jan. 21, KDEM is activating the State Emergency Operations center in Topeka to a partial level, to monitor the weather and coordinate any state emergency response operations that might be requested.

The Kansas National Guard will have Stranded Motorists Assistance Response Teams with a total of 30 Kansas Army National Guardsmen prepositioned in northwest Kansas, ready to deploy to patrol roads in those regions to search for stranded motorists if the need arises.

“The National Weather Service is forecasting significant snowfall accumulations in the western portions of the state, especially the northwest region,” said Angee Morgan, deputy director of KDEM. “Some areas will see gusting winds which will cause blizzard like and whiteout conditions with areas of blowing and drifting snow. This could cause extremely hazardous traveling conditions. If you plan to travel, use caution and make sure your car emergency kit is stocked.”

A car emergency kit should include bottled water for everyone; nonperishable, high-energy snack items; flashlights and batteries; a battery-operated radio; blankets; a compact snow shovel; extra medications; signal flares and other emergency supplies to allow you to survive until help can arrive. Morgan said it is also advisable to fill your gas tank before you start, check engine fluid levels and tire pressure, and to make sure your cell phone is fully charged.

If you plan to stay home, it is a good idea to make sure your home emergency kit is well-stocked, too. Although the storms are not expected to affect power lines, the possibility of power failures always exists.

“Keep your family safe by making sure you have your emergency supplies up-to-date, including a safe alternative heat source,” said Morgan.

Morgan said kerosene heaters are generally safe when used properly and a fireplace can provide some warmth, provided it is drawing properly. She said never attempt to use a charcoal grill as a heat source.

“Charcoal generates carbon monoxide, which can be deadly in enclosed spaces,” said Morgan. “Outdoors, in a barbecue, charcoal is fine, but never use it indoors.”

In the event of power outages, Morgan suggested checking on neighbors to make sure they are all right, particularly older neighbors.

After the storm, when shoveling snow, Morgan urged continued caution.

“Dress in layers. Use many thin, warm layers rather than a few thick layers,” she said. “Be smart as you work. Don’t over-exert yourself and take frequent warming breaks. Work as a team or at least have someone inside to keep an eye on you as you work.”

Outdoor pets are especially vulnerable to bitter cold and extreme wind chills. Bring outdoor pets inside if possible or ensure that they have a draft-free enclosure with straw type bedding that is large enough to sit and lie down, but small enough to hold their body heat if they must remain outside. Always make sure that your pets have access to food and non-frozen water.

For additional pet safety information, go to www.avma.org.

For more winter weather preparedness tips, go online to to www.ksready.gov, www.ready.gov or call your county emergency management office.

State road and travel conditions may be accessed at the Kansas Department of Transportation KanDrive website www.kandrive.org or on a mobile device, go to 511mm.ksdot.org. You may also call 5-1-1 from any phone.

Information on winter driving tips is available from the Kansas Highway Patrol at www.kansashighwaypatrol.org/press/news_info/winter_drive.html You may also follow the Kansas Highway Patrol on Facebook and Twitter at www.kansashighwaypatrol.org