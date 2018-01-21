Police: Kansas man hospitalized after Saturday night shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to identify possible suspects.

Just before 7 pm Saturday, Police responded to NW St John and NW Central in Topeka for a report of shots fired, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

One caller reported seeing a person down. Officers arrived to find a 49-year-old male suffering from what appeared to be two non-life- threatening gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim was transported via American Medical Response to a local hospital.

Officers have located six rifle caliber casings near the man. Witnesses report seeing a white late 90’s to early 2000’s large American made SUV leaving the area northbound. Police did not released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Topeka police.