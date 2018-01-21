Police: Kan. armed robbery suspects used pepper spray on employee, customer

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking for help to identify suspects.

Just after 10p.m. Saturday, police responded to an armed robbery call at the Dollar General located in the 4500 block of east Pawnee, in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival officers made contact with a 35-year-old female employee. She told police two unknown suspects entered the business armed with handguns and demanded money.

A 16-year-old female customer was also battered and her wallet was taken. Additionally, the 16-year-old female customer and the female employee were pepper sprayed during the robbery.

Cash and cigarettes were taken from the store and the suspects fled on foot.

The employee and the customer sustained only minor injuries.

The first unknown race is described as 5-foot-8, medium build, wearing a black jacket, white shirt around his face, white gloves, blue jeans, and carrying a dark colored backpack.

The second suspect is described as 5-foot-8, medium build, wearing a gray Shockers hoodie with yellow writing, black gloves, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

If anyone has any additional information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or WPD Detectives at 316.268.4407.