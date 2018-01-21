Police arrest teen after standoff in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON — Law enforcement authorities were involved in a standoff in Hutchinson Sunday.

The incident started around 10:30 Sunday morning when police tried to arrest a 17-year-old on a probation violation, according to Hutchinson Police Chief Dick Heitschmidt.

The teen indicated he was armed and wasn’t going into custody without a fight. Police and members of the Kansas Highway Patrol surrounded the home in the 300 block of East 11th Street.

The subject eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody around 2 p.m.

Police asked residents to stay inside during the incident. There were no injuries.