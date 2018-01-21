Police: 2 Kan. suspects force man to drive, then steal his car

Just before 11p.m. Saturday, police reported a male subject was approached by a light skinned black male with average build, and a tall, skinny white male near the intersection of Huntoon and Gage in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Steve Roth. Further description was not given.

The suspects forced the victim into his car, striking him in the head with a firearm. They then forced the victim to drive from the scene.

In the area of Interstate 70 and SE Deer Creek, the suspects told the victim to pull over and leave the car.

Police have recovered the vehicle unoccupied. No injuries were sustained and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.