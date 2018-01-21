Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. The Executive Director of Central Kansas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Caitlyn Eakin who will be joined by Nikki Omenski and Tanya Staats. They will talk about the organizations upcoming Chocolate Auction on Saturday, February 3rd.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Executive Director of Nursing & Healthcare at Barton Community College Kathy Kottas who will discuss some very important deadlines coming up for those interested in a career in nursing.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally”

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”