Man from Lyons, 2 others hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY — Three people were injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Luis Vargas, 56, Lyons, was northbound on a curve on K14 approximately three miles south of Hutchinson.

The driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the Kansas 96 Junction. An eastbound 2007 Chevy Cobalt driven by Alyssa M. Jasquez, 22, Hutchinson, hit the Toyota. The collision caused the Toyota to overturn.

Vargas, Jaquez and a passenger in the Chevy Jeremiah P. Page, 24, Andover, were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.