KDOT: I-70 closed at WaKeeney

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at WaKeeney as of 9 p.m. CST because of winter weather conditions. K-25 and K-161 are also closed in Rawlins County from U.S. 36 to the Nebraska border

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed I-70 from Colby to the Colorado border as of 6:30 p.m. CST because of winter weather conditions.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed I-70 from Goodland to the Colorado border at 5:30 p.m. CST because of winter weather conditions. K-27 from Goodland to the Nebraska border has also been closed.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online here.