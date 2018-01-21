Kansas woman sentenced for home-invasion attack

RENO COUNTY— One of three people involved in the beating of a Hutchinson woman was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.

Pleasure Torres, 35, Hutchinson was arrested with 19-year-old Demetrius Vansyckle and Melissa McGuire. Torres was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault. All three are accused of beating a woman repeatedly after breaking into a home on West 14th Street in Hutchinson on June 6.

The sentence will run consecutively to a case from 2016 where she threatened her boyfriend with a knife after a domestic dispute. For that Sept. 26, 2016 incident she was given a 22-month sentence. The judge noted that she should be in a facility because of her mental illness, but ordered the sentence in prison served. Vansyckle and McGuire are both on community corrections for their part in the battery and burglary case.