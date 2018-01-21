Kansas teen dead, another hospitalized after crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Honda CRV driven by Aleecia R. Florez, 17, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate135 at Harry Street.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It struck the inside concrete wall, overturned and the passenger Diana A. Lopez, 17, Wichita was ejected.

Florez and the Lopez were transported to Wesley Medical Center where Lopez died, She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.