Kan. health care company fined for failure to protect patient records

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Topeka health care company has been fined $10,000 for failing to protect patient and employee records.

Pearlie Mae’s Compassion and Care LLC provides care for people with disabilities.

A consent decree filed in Shawnee County shows the company must pay $5,000 by Jan. 31, with the other $5,000 suspended. The company’s owners also must make changes to comply with state laws governing personal records.

Schmidt says agents from his office and Topeka police found patient and employee records containing personal information in the home of one of the business owners and at the office. The records were in plain sight of anyone in the home.

Schmidt’s office sued the company in June over its handling of the records.