Great Bend Fire Department meeting goals for average response time

New faces are starting to fill the stations at the Great Bend Fire Department. Two recent recruits are trying to get up to speed with training, and four new candidates are coming onboard at the end of the month to fill vacancies. Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick says his staff is starting to grow, but there is still a concern when multiple calls are received needing fire or EMS assistance.

Being able to run two ambulance calls at the same time leaves the station vulnerable when that third call comes in.

Luke McCormick Audio

Performing his end-of-the-year analysis of statistics from 2017, McCormick says the Fire Department received more calls last year than the year before.

McCormick says the average response time for GBFD is 41 seconds from when they receive the call or notice to when they depart the station. The Fire Chief added the goal is to have a response time under a minute for a paid department. The Fire Department averages three minutes of travel time between receiving the call and arriving at the scene.