Sunday Weather

Sunday A chance of drizzle after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night A chance of drizzle before 8pm, then a chance of drizzle and snow between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 22 to 32 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday A chance of snow, mixing with drizzle after 11am, then gradually ending. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 43. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Friday Night A slight chance of drizzle. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.