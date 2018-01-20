Statewide Saturday Basketball Scores

Saturday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Chaparral 68, Wellington 61
Clay Center 62, Riley County 48
Concordia 52, Goodland 48
Eudora 41, Wamego 29
Eureka 62, Republic County 59
Galena 61, Liberal, Mo. 49
Hoisington 58, Otis-Bison 37
Liberal 67, Concordia 40
Lyndon 77, Council Grove 41
Metro Academy 55, Tonganoxie 40
Mission Valley 47, Osage City 44
Adolph Rupp Tournament
Seventh Place
Winfield 61, Garden Plain 50
Fifth Place
Rose Hill 52, Minneapolis 34
Third Place
Halstead 46, Haven 41
Championship
Andale 40, Cheney 29
Army National Gaurd Tournament
Fifth Place
Fort Scott 51, Monett, Mo. 50
Third Place
Webb City, Mo. 78, Frontenac 69
Baldwin Tournament
Seventh Place
Louisburg 70, KC Bishop Ward 42
Fifth Place
Baldwin 62, KC Harmon 49
Third Place
Anderson County 59, Wellsville 57
Championship
Bonner Springs 69, Augusta 64
Burlington Tournament
Seventh Place
Iola 54, Prairie View 47
Third Place
Sabetha 54, Paola 51
Championship
Rock Creek 100, Burlington 78
Centre Tournament
Seventh Place
Herington 54, Peabody-Burns 46
Fifth Place
Solomon 61, Wakefield 34
Third Place
Marion 62, Rural Vista 53
Championship
Elyria Christian 59, Centre 57, 4OT
Chanute Tournament
Seventh Place
Goddard 56, Chanute 51
Fifth Place
Shawnee Heights 59, SM South 56
Third Place
Emporia 53, Joplin, Mo. 40
Championship
Andover Central 60, Olathe North 55
Chaparral Tournament
Mulvane 52, Conway Springs 41
Third Place
Kingman 50, Clearwater 47
Championship
Arkansas City 74, Belle Plaine 49
Colby Tournament
Fifth Place
Scott City 49, Hutchinson 36
Third Place
Fountain-Fort Carson, Colo. 66, Colby 54
Dodge City Tournament
Seventh Place
Dodge City 80, Leavenworth 69
Fifth Place
Manhattan 50, Wichita East 48
Third Place
Bishop Miege 76, Hays 48
Championship
Maize 60, Wichita Heights 49
El Dorado Bluestem Classic
Seventh Place
Newton 64, El Dorado 44
Fifth Place
Wichita Collegiate 78, Great Bend 66
Third Place
Wichita Campus 59, Circle 54
Championship
Kapaun Mount Carmel 49, Wichita Trinity 40
Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Elkhart 73, Rolla 40
Fifth Place
Southwestern Hts. 58, Wichita County 40
Third Place
Meade 52, Stanton County 47
Championship
Lakin 58, Cimarron 36
Hoisington Tournament
Seventh Place
Victoria 62, Ellinwood 39
Fifth Place
La Crosse 56, Russell 55
Third Place
Ellsworth 58, Otis-Bison 37
Championship
Hoisington 47, Pratt 41
McPherson Invitational Tournament
Seventh Place
Junction City 56, BV West 55, OT
Fifth Place
Derby 87, Wichita North 75
Third Place
SM East 71, Lawrence Free State 56
Championship
McPherson 61, Wichita Bishop Carroll 51
Mid Continent League Tournament
Fifth Place
Hill City 49, Smith Center 48
Championship
Phillipsburg 66, Hays-TMP-Marian 42
Nemaha Central Tournament
Seventh Place
Hiawatha 45, Horton 43
Fifth Place
St. Mary’s 64, Jackson Heights 40
Third Place
Nemaha Central 70, Silver Lake 66, OT
Championship
Marysville 71, Falls City, Neb. 38
Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Natoma 49, Thunder Ridge 42
Seventh Place
Pike Valley 51, Sylvan-Lucas 44
Fifth Place
Lakeside 62, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 53
Third Place
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Wilson 38
Championship
Osborne 48, Rock Hills 33
Northwest Kansas League Tournament
Seventh Place
Quinter 64, Oberlin-Decatur 46
Fifth Place
Greeley County 47, Wallace County 41
Third Place
St. Francis 62, Dighton 47
Championship
Hoxie 66, Rawlins County 36
Pittsburg Tournament
Fifth Place
Carl Junction, Mo. 70, Wichita West 44
Third Place
Olathe Northwest 59, Carthage, Mo. 26
Championship
BV Northwest 68, Pittsburg 41
Royal Valley Panther Classic
Chapman 57, Santa Fe Trail 43
Royal Valley 76, Wabaunsee 47
Salina Invitational Tournament
Abilene 65, Liberal 48
Salina South 36, Buhler 64
Salina Central 65, Andover 51
Skyline Tournament
Seventh Place
Norwich 67, Cunningham 37
Fifth Place
Stafford 50, Kinsley 28
Third Place
South Barber 57, Medicine Lodge 47
Championship
Attica 58, Pratt Skyline 43
South Central Border League Tournament
Seventh Place
Flinthills 54, Burden Central 34
Fifth Place
Cedar Vale/Dexter 50, Udall 33
Third Place
Caldwell 48, Oxford 40
Championship
West Elk 61, Sedan 32
Southeast Cherokee Tournament
Third Place
Pierce City, Mo. 70, Jayhawk Linn 38
Championship
Parsons 62, Baxter Springs 59
SPIAA Tournament
Play-In
Ashland 76, Fowler 42
South Central 54, Minneola 27
St. John Tournament
Seventh Place
Nickerson 47, Larned 29
Fifth Place
Ness City 59, KC Christian 40
Third Place
Macksville 70, Wichita Defenders 60
Championship
Central Plains 54, St. John 45
St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament
Seventh Place
Mill Valley 75, Pembroke Hill, Mo. 48
Fifth Place
Washburn Rural 56, Bartlesville, Okla. 40
Third Place
Olathe East 83, Blue Valley 80
Championship
St. Thomas Aquinas 77, Barstow, Mo. 61
Tonganoxie Invitational
Olathe West 60, DeSoto 54
Topeka Invitational Tournament
Fifth Place
Topeka 56, Highland Park 51
Third Place
Wichita South 53, Lawrence 51
Championship
Vashon, Mo. 40, Topeka West 35
Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation
BV Randolph 60, Onaga 53
Linn 49, Frankfort 45
Seventh Place
Washington County 56, Wetmore 42
Fifth Place
Valley Heights 59, Axtell 45
Championship
Doniphan West 63, Hanover 54
Valley Center Tournament
Seventh Place
KC Turner 63, Garden City 51
Fifth Place
Coffeyville 61, Valley Center 54
Third Place
Maize South 80, Ulysses 56
Championship
Wichita Southeast 77, Topeka Seaman 76
Valley Falls Tournament
Seventh Place
Valley Falls 49, Oskaloosa 43
Fifth Place
Rossville 52, Atchison County 35
Third Place
Pleasant Ridge 44, Cornerstone Family 42
Championship
Perry-Lecompton 50, Jefferson North 36
Wilson County Classic
Seventh Place
Neodesha 54, Fredonia 28
Fifth Place
Douglass 50, Bluestem 46
Third Place
Girard 71, Cherryvale 53
Championship
Caney Valley 69, Yates Center 64
Girls Basketball
Axtell 49, Blue Valley 36
Chase County 54, Northern Heights 41
Colby 59, Lotus School of Excellence, Colo. 18
Council Grove 52, Mission Valley 40
Army National Gaurd Tournament
Fifth Place
Blue Springs, Mo. 51, Frontenac 38
Basehor Linwood Invitational
Seventh Place
Park Hill, Mo. 61, Ottawa 50
Fifth Place
Blue Valley 53, Olathe North 23
Burlington Tournament
Seventh Place
Rock Creek 52, Prairie View 15
Fifth Place
Independence 44, Iola 42
Third Place
Sabetha 54, Paola 45
Centre Tournament
Seventh Place
Wakefield 39, Peabody-Burns 22
Fifth Place
Solomon 27, Elyria Christian 23
Third Place
Centre 57, Herington 36
Championship
Marion 49, Rural Vista 42
Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Elkhart 57, Rolla 16
Fifth Place
Syracuse 28, Wichita County 21
Third Place
Cimarron 43, Southwestern Hts. 41
Championship
Meade 39, Sublette 38
Hillsboro Tournament
Fifth Place
Riley County 63, Wichita Sunrise 39
Third Place
Holcomb 48, Hillsboro 35
Championship
Clay Center 44, Hesston 42
Hoisington Tournament
Seventh Place
Victoria 61, Ellinwood 46
Fifth Place
Pratt 46, Hoisington 32
Third Place
Ellsworth 51, La Crosse 33
Championship
Russell 64, Otis-Bison 33
Mid Continent League Tournament
Third Place
Hill City 54, Stockton 50
Championship
Hays-TMP-Marian 51, Smith Center 37
Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Rock Hills 39, Pike Valley 38
Seventh Place
Osborne 44, Chase 40
Fifth Place
Lakeside 48, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35
Third Place
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 46, Sylvan-Lucas 29
Championship
Thunder Ridge 40, Wilson 34
Northwest Kansas League Tournament
Seventh Place
Rawlins County 44, Oberlin-Decatur 34
Fifth Place
Wallace County 44, Greeley County 37
Third Place
St. Francis 43, Dighton 42
Championship
Hoxie 43, Quinter 34
Pittsburg Tournament
Seventh Place
Wichita West 59, North Kansas City, Mo. 44
Fifth Place
BV Northwest 54, Pittsburg 29
Royal Valley Panther Classic
Chapman 45, Santa Fe Trail 30
Wabaunsee 63, Royal Valley 45
Salina Invitational Tournament
Seventh Place
Buhler 55, Goodland 50
Fifth Place
Andover 74, Concordia 43
Third Place
Abilene 50, Salina South 36
Championship
Liberal 57, Salina Central 53
South Central Border League Tournament
Seventh Place
Udall 64, Burden Central 44
Fifth Place
Caldwell 59, Flinthills 35
Third Place
Argonia 52, Sedan 48
Championship
West Elk 49, South Haven 39
Tonganoxie Invitational
Seventh Place
Tonganoxie 49, Metro Academy 42
Fifth Place
Wamego 49, Silver Lake 29
Third Place
Eudora 47, Bonner Springs 30
Championship
Jefferson West 43, DeSoto 27
Twin Valley League Tournament
Clifton-Clyde 54, Doniphan West 35
Consolation
Linn 31, Troy 30
Washington County 58, Wetmore 56
Third Place
Frankfort 47, Hanover 46
Championship
Centralia 62, Valley Heights 58
Wilson County Classic
Seventh Place
Neodesha 59, Wichita North 47
Fifth Place
Caney Valley 62, Fredonia 50
Third Place
Bluestem 73, Yates Center 43
Championship
Girard 60, Cherryvale 34