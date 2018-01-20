Statewide Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Logan 68, Palco 44
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 72, Christ Preparatory Academy 61
Northern Valley 53, Wheatland-Grinnell 37
Weskan 64, Golden Plains 44
Adolph Rupp Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Minneapolis 65, Winfield 62
Semifinal
Andale 55, Haven 28
Cheney 61, Halstead 52
Army National Gaurd Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Monett, Mo. 49, Wichita Independent 39
Semifinal
Pacific, Mo. 52, Frontenac 29
Baldwin Tournament
Semifinal
Augusta 68, Wellsville 33
Basehor Linwood Invitational
Pool Play
Topeka Hayden 66, KC Schlagle 49
Semifinal
SM North 50, Ottawa 42
Burlington Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Independence 57, Iola 52
Labette County 69, Prairie View 34
Semifinal
Rock Creek 81, Sabetha 73, OT
Canton-Galva Tournament
Seventh Place
Canton-Galva 58, St. John’s Military 45
Fifth Place
Sedgwick 76, Wichita Classical 53
Third Place
Bennington 56, Ell-Saline 54
Centre Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Solomon 70, Herington 42
Semifinal
Elyria Christian 49, Rural Vista 27
Chanute Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Shawnee Heights 48, Goddard 45
SM South 80, Chanute 58
Semifinal
Andover Central 66, Emporia 55
Olathe North 64, Joplin, Mo. 48
Chaparral Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Chaparral 75, Mulvane 58
Conway Springs 68, Wellington 50
Semifinal
Arkansas City 54, Clearwater 23
Belle Plaine 54, Kingman 53
Colby Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hutchinson 60, Pine Creek, Colo. 52
Scott City 52, Lotus School of Excellence, Colo. 33
Semifinal
Falcon, Colo. 50, Colby 47
Dodge City Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Manhattan 54, Leavenworth 44
Wichita East 76, Dodge City 58
Semifinal
Maize 64, Bishop Miege 59
Wichita Heights 76, Hays 51
El Dorado Bluestem Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Great Bend 60, El Dorado 46
Wichita Collegiate 81, Newton 68
Semifinal
Wichita Trinity 70, Circle 0
Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Syracuse 46, Sublette 34
Semifinal
Cimarron 48, Stanton County 28
Lakin 78, Meade 63
Hillsboro Tournament
Hillsboro 54, Clay Center 48
Holcomb 71, Hesston 41
Riley County 53, Republic County 44
Hoisington Tournament
Semifinal
Hoisington 58, Otis-Bison 46
Pratt 52, Ellsworth 50
McLouth Invitational Tournament
Maranatha Academy 62, Bishop Seabury Academy 48
McPherson Invitational Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Derby 73, Junction City 68
Wichita North 60, BV West 48
Semifinal
McPherson 61, SM East 49
Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Lawrence Free State 53
Mid Continent League Tournament
Semifinal
Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Plainville 49
Phillipsburg 66, Oakley 39
Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Thunder Ridge 50, Tescott 35
Consolation Semifinal
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 43, Sylvan-Lucas 38
Lakeside 64, Pike Valley 55
Semifinal
Osborne 57, Wilson 24
Rock Hills 60, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57
Northwest Kansas League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Greeley County 52, Oberlin-Decatur 37
Wallace County 61, Quinter 55
Semifinal
Hoxie 77, Dighton 43
Rawlins County 63, St. Francis 53
Pittsburg Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Carl Junction, Mo. 64, Atchison 41
Semifinal
BV Northwest 52, Olathe Northwest 38
Pleasanton Tournament
Seventh Place
Oswego 43, Altoona-Midway 14
Fifth Place
Marmaton Valley 56, Pleasanton 44
Third Place
Heritage Christian 53, Uniontown 46
Championship
Osawatomie 66, Humboldt 56
Royal Valley Panther Classic
Chapman 73, Wabaunsee 31
Santa Fe Trail 78, Royal Valley 63
Salina Invitational Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Andover 54, Salina South 49
Liberal 69, Concordia 38
Semifinal
Abilene 53, Goodland 43
Salina Central 56, Buhler 44
Shawnee Mission West Tournament
Pool Play
BV North 72, Blue Springs South, Mo. 63
Third Place
KC Wyandotte 82, Lansing 68
Championship
Grandview, Mo. 77, SM West 34
Skyline Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Kinsley 52, Norwich 46
Stafford 75, Cunningham 31
Semifinal
Attica 52, South Barber 51
Pratt Skyline 67, Medicine Lodge 62
South Central Border League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Cedar Vale/Dexter 51, Flinthills 25
Udall 57, Burden Central 31
Semifinal
Sedan 45, Caldwell 37
West Elk 61, Oxford 24
Ninth Place
Argonia 53, South Haven 38
Southeast Cherokee Tournament
Semifinal
Parsons 64, Pierce City, Mo. 48
Spring Hill Tournament
Seventh Place
KC Sumner 57, Veritas Christian 31
Fifth Place
Spring Hill 55, BV Southwest 51
Third Place
KC Piper 71, Gardner-Edgerton 53
Championship
Goddard-Eisenhower 72, Olathe South 49
St. John Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
KC Christian 60, Nickerson 56
Semifinal
Central Plains 75, Wichita Defenders 48
St. John 44, Macksville 33
St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Washburn Rural 53, Mill Valley 42
Semifinal
Barstow, Mo. 80, Olathe East 63
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Blue Valley 42
Sterling Tournament
Seventh Place
Remington 34, Lyons 33
Fifth Place
Smoky Valley 59, Hugoton 57
Third Place
Beloit 57, Southeast Saline 43
Championship
Sterling 63, Hutchinson Trinity 61
Topeka Invitational Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Topeka 63, Wichita Northwest 46
Semifinal
Topeka West 57, Wichita South 53
Vashon, Mo. 64, Lawrence 53
Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation
Linn 44, Troy 31
Consolation Semifinal
Axtell 49, Washington County 39
Valley Heights 68, Wetmore 58
Semifinal
Doniphan West 60, Centralia 49
Hanover 81, Clifton-Clyde 57
Valley Center Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Coffeyville 80, Garden City 71
Valley Center 50, KC Turner 47
Semifinal
Topeka Seaman 63, Maize South 57
Wichita Southeast 61, Ulysses 60
Valley Falls Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Atchison County 60, Oskaloosa 53
Rossville 57, Valley Falls 49
Semifinal
Jefferson North 55, Cornerstone Family 49
Perry-Lecompton 61, Pleasant Ridge 43
Wilson County Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Bluestem 59, Fredonia 32
Douglass 46, Neodesha 36
Semifinal
Yates Center 70, Cherryvale 49
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Council Grove 62, Chase County 46
Golden Plains 39, Weskan 27
Hutchinson Central Christian 63, Norwich 37
Jackson Heights 48, St. Mary’s 40
Lawrence Free State 52, Gardner-Edgerton 44
Logan 46, Palco 29
Maize 59, Maize South 32
Manhattan 63, Topeka Seaman 50
Minneapolis 61, Ell-Saline 43
Moundridge 45, Goessel 28
Rose Hill 57, Andover Central 54
Russell 46, Ellsworth 40
Shawnee Heights 37, Emporia 34
Army National Gaurd Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Blue Springs, Mo. 41, Fort Scott 27
Frontenac 69, KC Turner 37
Basehor Linwood Invitational
Semifinal
Benton, Mo. 50, Basehor-Linwood 23
Topeka Hayden 47, Holton 30
Blue Valley North Tournament
Championship
BV North 65, Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 49
Burlington Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Independence 46, Rock Creek 38, OT
Iola 48, Prairie View 35
Semifinal
Labette County 54, Sabetha 46
Centre Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Elyria Christian 45, Peabody-Burns 11
Semifinal
Marion 59, Centre 31
Rural Vista 53, Herington 23
Colby Tournament
Falcon, Colo. 50, Colby 47
Semifinal
Scott City 54, Kearney Catholic, Neb. 45
Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Stanton County 33, Lakin 30
Hillsboro Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Riley County 39, Republic County 32
Wichita Sunrise 55, Cornerstone Family 44
Semifinal
Clay Center 39, Hillsboro 18
Hesston 41, Holcomb 24
Hoisington Tournament
Semifinal
Otis-Bison 29, La Crosse 23
Mid Continent League Tournament
Semifinal
Hays-TMP-Marian 39, Hill City 27
Smith Center 44, Stockton 42
Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Natoma 53, Rock Hills 38
Consolation Semifinal
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35, Osborne 30
Lakeside 56, Chase 34
Semifinal
Thunder Ridge 50, Sylvan-Lucas 35
Wilson 49, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 41
Northwest Kansas League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Greeley County 43, Oberlin-Decatur 40
Wallace County 40, Rawlins County 35
Semifinal
Quinter 41, Dighton 34
Pittsburg Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
BV Northwest 47, North Kansas City (B), Mo. 16
Pittsburg 62, Wichita West 46
Pleasanton Tournament
Seventh Place
Oswego 45, Altoona-Midway 19
Fifth Place
Heritage Christian 45, Uniontown 30
Championship
Humboldt 39, Pleasanton 27
Royal Valley Panther Classic
Royal Valley 60, Santa Fe Trail 22
Wabaunsee 66, Chapman 30
Salina Invitational Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Andover 58, Goodland 36
Concordia 53, Buhler 50
Semifinal
Liberal 47, Salina South 26
Salina Central 52, Abilene 40
SPIAA Tournament
Play-In
Bucklin 50, Minneola 46
Hodgeman County 62, Satanta 25
Ingalls 69, Ashland 39
Pawnee Heights 46, Fowler 27
Sterling Tournament
Seventh Place
Smoky Valley 51, Hutchinson Trinity 49
Fifth Place
Lyons 39, Southeast Saline 31
Third Place
Hugoton 44, Remington 36
Championship
Sterling 59, Beloit 48
Tonganoxie Invitational
Semifinal
DeSoto 44, Bonner Springs 25
Jefferson West 36, Eudora 21
Wilson County Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Caney Valley 54, Wichita North 40
Fredonia 62, Neodesha 45
Semifinal
Cherryvale 43, Yates Center 39
Girard 76, Bluestem 58