Saturday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Toronto Blue Jays for reliever Dominic Leone and minor league pitcher Conner Greene. The 26-year-old-Grichuk hit .238 last season with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs in 122 games.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State lost back-to-back games to ranked teams, one of its best players to a foot injury and dropped a heartbreaker at Kansas. But rather than fold, the Wildcats bounced back to beat No. 4 Oklahoma, giving them plenty of momentum as the Big 12 race heats up.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska is off to its best start in conference play in 12 years and fresh off a 20-point win over No. 23 Michigan. They look like a team with the pieces in place to make the NCAA Tournament. But Nebraska has crumbled late in the season the last three years, so the question is whether the new-look Huskers can finish strong. A win at Ohio State on Monday would make the Huskers 6-3 in league play for the first time since 1998-99.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The five biggest conferences in the NCAA have approved a measure requiring their schools to extend medical coverage for two years after student-athletes leave campus. The new benefit covers injuries that occurred during the athlete’s college career. It also includes mental health coverage. Each school in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC can apply its own policies regarding coverage. They also could expand coverage for longer durations.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dodged questions from the media yesterday when asked about his availability for Sunday’s AFC championship game against Jacksonville, only to say, “We’ll see.” The quarterback wore red gloves and responded to several other questions about how much he practiced or how he sustained the injury by saying “I’m not talking about that.” Brady is listed as questionable for Sunday after being a limited participant in yesterday’s practice.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University is asking the state’s attorney general to investigate the school’s handling of complaints against a sports doctor who sexually assaulted gymnasts and other athletes. The eight-member board of trustees sent a letter to Bill Schuette (SHOO’-tee) Friday. Outside calls have grown for university president Lou Anna Simon to resign or be fired.

DALLAS (AP) – Reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) will miss the upcoming Masters because of an injured left wrist. Koepka isn’t sure how he suffered the injury, but he said he noticed discomfort at the Hero World Championship in the Bahamas last month. Doctors discovered a partial tear in the tendon, with a recovery time expected to be eight to 12 weeks of rest and therapy.

Final (9) Michigan St. 85 Indiana 57