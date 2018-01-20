Police: Disturbance leads to arrest of 2 Kan. men in aggravated robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with an aggravated robbery.

Just after 2p.m. Friday, police responded to report of a disturbance in the 300 Block NW St John Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

Officers contacted two individuals in a gray 4-door vehicle. A firearm was located in the vehicle and after being provided false identifying information, both individuals were taken to the Law Enforcement Center for further interviews.

Kurtis Schwanz, 40, was transported to the Department of Corrections on charges of Felon in possession of a firearm, felony obstruction and drug charges.

Hunter Hosler, 23, was transported to the Department of Corrections on charges related to a Dec. 20th aggravated robbery in the 3800 Block South Topeka Blvd.

Schwanz has ten previous convictions for drugs, theft, flee/attempt to elude, obstruction, assault of a law enforcement officer, forgery and more. according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.