Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, January 22, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the January 2, 2018, and the January 8, 2018, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month – 2nd Run:

-An Accounts Payable Register for the 13th Month, 2017, will be submitted to the Commission. Thirteenth month expenditures include any unpaid bills for a product, service, or utility that have actually been received in 2017.

III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of January 1, 2018, and ending January 22, 2018.

IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION: Service Awards:

-Barton County employees are recognized for continuous service for five, ten, fifteen, twenty and other years. The County Commission, with the assistance of Diana Watson, Employee Relations Committee, will recognize employees for their service.

C. PROCLAMATION 2018-01: Proclamation for Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month:

-Member services of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Barton County provide community outreach, advocacy and promotion of services to survivors of human trafficking. The Task Force comes together to ask that the Commission proclaim the month of January as Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month. By the adoption of the proposed Proclamation, all citizens are urged to become more informed on this growing problem, to be vigilant and report suspicious activity, and to work toward solutions to end trafficking in all its forms in all communities. Joanne Wondra, Executive Director, Family Crisis Center, will provide details.

D. RESOLUTION 2018-03: 2018 Tax Sale:

-Resolution 2018-03 authorizes certain tracts of real estate be sold for back taxes. This money is then distributed to the various taxing entities in the County. The Resolution also authorizes abstract work to be performed in preparation for the tax sale.

E. 2018 TAX SALE: First American Title Company:

-As there are no other abstract companies in Barton County, First American Title Company was contacted reference abstracting services for the 2018 Tax Sale. First American Title Company is willing to provide the needed services at $70.00 per parcel. Pam Curtis, Office Manager / Title Manager, First American Title Company, will provide details.

F. MATCHING FUND REQUEST: SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging:

-The SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SWKAAA) is requesting matching funds from Barton County in the amount of $1,500.00. These funds, which would be used as “Seed Dollars”, are an equivalent match to the $339,692 in services received by older residents and low income families from Barton County. The County has traditionally provided this match from the Finance General Account of the General Fund. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide details.

G. EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS: South Central Homeland Security Regional Council:

-The South Central Homeland Security Regional Council supports statewide all- hazard preparedness while reducing vulnerabilities. The Council works to accomplish this by building capabilities and developing comprehensive strategies in partnership with other government agencies and the private sector. Amy Miller, Emergency \ Risk Manager, has served as Barton County’s representative since 2006. At this time, the Commission will consider her reappointment for a two year term. Ms. Miller will provide details.

VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-A rabies meeting will be held at the Barton County Health Department Conference Room, 1300 Kansas, Great Bend, Kansas, at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 24, 2018. Chelsea Raybern and Dr. Ingrid Garrison, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will attend via Skype. Invitations will be extended to the County Commissioners, animal control officers, law enforcement, local veterinarians, interested public constituents and the Health Department Advisory Committee members. The main topic to be reviewed is the Rabies Resolution in Barton County

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

JANUARY 22, 2018

9:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Conditional Use Permit – Midwest Energy – Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager

10:20 a.m. – Bulk Mailing Valuation Notices – Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser

10:40 a.m. – 911 Recorder – Dena Popp, 911 Director

11:00 a.m. – Introduction – Roger Edgar, George K. Baum and Company

11:30 a.m. – 2020 High Risk Rural Roads Signing Project Application – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, is scheduled for January 25, 2018.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, January 29, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

VIII. ADJOURN.